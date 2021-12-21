Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATGE stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

