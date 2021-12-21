Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.