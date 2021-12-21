Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM):

12/20/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. "

12/14/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $182.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. State Street Corp grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 755,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

