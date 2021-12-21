AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,971 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average of $345.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

