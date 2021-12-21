AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.61. The company has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

