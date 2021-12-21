AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 177.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.60 and its 200 day moving average is $286.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.