AE Wealth Management LLC Has $47.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $47,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

