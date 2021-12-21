AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 76,234 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $62,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 117.3% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 122,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.