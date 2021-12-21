AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,182 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $93,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

