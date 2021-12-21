AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,347 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $61,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

