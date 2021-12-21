Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $1.92. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 164,777 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $30.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

