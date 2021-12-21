Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $18,373,168.38 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.96. 1,494,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,302,000 after purchasing an additional 296,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 45,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 78.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

