Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

A stock opened at $150.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

