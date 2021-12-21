Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Sells $707,020.56 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AGTI stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 158,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,769. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

