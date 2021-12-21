AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

