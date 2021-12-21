Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $994.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce $994.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $966.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $928.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

AEM opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after purchasing an additional 431,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

