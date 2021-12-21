AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.12

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 288033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
