AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Market Cap Hits $104.22 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $104.22 million and $1.00 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006671 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,228,725 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.