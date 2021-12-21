Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11,363.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,930 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 43.6% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $484,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 32.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Airbnb by 2,840.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

ABNB opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,229,824 shares of company stock valued at $224,840,091. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.