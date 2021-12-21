Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Down 3% After Insider Selling

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.94. 3,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Specifically, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,480 shares of company stock valued at $796,194. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $730.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

