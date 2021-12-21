Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $97,635.28 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $19.15.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.