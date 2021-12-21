Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $97,635.28 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AKTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

