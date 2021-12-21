Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

