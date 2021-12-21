Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $222.58 million and approximately $29.38 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00330491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00087736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00129435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

