Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,637. The firm has a market cap of $202.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 412,862 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

