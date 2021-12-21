Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.82 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $88.03 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00199547 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,251,899 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.