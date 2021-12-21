Alexander Christopher Sells 20,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total transaction of C$702,816.00.

TECK.A stock traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$25.21 and a 52 week high of C$42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.52.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

