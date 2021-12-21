ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Down 41.1% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 55.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $217,292.72 and $441,806.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00200943 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,482,250 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

