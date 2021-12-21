All Sports (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $322,199.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $322,199.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00200777 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

