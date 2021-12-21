Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.62. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 26,645 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

