Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Alphabet worth $3,400,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,893.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,743.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

