Alphacat Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a total market cap of $214,712.10 and approximately $135,672.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00051948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.45 or 0.08158569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.91 or 0.99795185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00072303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

