Altria Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 429,128 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,262% compared to the average volume of 31,502 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.