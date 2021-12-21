Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

