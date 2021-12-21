Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $336.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.21. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

