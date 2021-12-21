Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,849,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

