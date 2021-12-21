Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Middleby worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.06. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.