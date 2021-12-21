Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,023 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -787.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

