Amalgamated Bank Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

