Amalgamated Bank Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 40.9% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $234.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.34. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $236.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

