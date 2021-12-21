Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

