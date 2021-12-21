Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,230 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 23.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

