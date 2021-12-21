Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,381 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

