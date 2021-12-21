Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,136 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

