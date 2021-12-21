Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

