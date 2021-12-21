Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,454.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,434.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.