Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,454.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,434.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

