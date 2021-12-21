Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,454.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3,434.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

