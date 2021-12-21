Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 714.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,454.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3,434.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

