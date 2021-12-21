Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

AEE stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

