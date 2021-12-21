American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.